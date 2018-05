11-Year-Old Killed By Plastic Bullet

by Ruth Bruno

Northern Ireland remains one of the only countries to authorize the use of plastic bullets as a form of riot control enforcement. A memorial tacked to a fence within “Free Derry” serves as an ever-present reminder of those caught in the crosshairs during The Troubles. Eleven-year-old Steven McConomy died after he was struck by a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier. Approximately 75 people were killed by plastic bullets during The Troubles.