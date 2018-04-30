CCSU Student Conduct Director Charged On Six Accounts, Including Kidnapping And Strangulation

by Angela Fortuna and Sarah Willson

Christopher Dukes, director of the Office of Student Conduct at Central Connecticut, has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with first-degree kidnapping and strangulation, the Hartford Courant first reported.

Court records obtained by The Recorder show that Dukes was arrested by Hartford police last Wednesday and appeared in Hartford Superior Court today at 10 a.m.

According to the report, Dukes was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a child.

“At this time, I am limited as to how much I can share with you because it is a personnel matter, but know that I am extremely concerned about the situation,” CCSU President Dr. Zulma Toro said in an email statement to all actively enrolled student, faculty and administration. “[Dukes has been notified] that he is not allowed access to campus until the University conducts an investigation into this matter. As always, we must abide by the principles of due process.”

“We have taken measures to ensure services and support offered to our students through the Office of Student Conduct continue and that our campus remains a safe environment for all,” Dr. Toro said in a press release.

He was released after posting $450,000 bail, according to the report.

Dr. Toro said that, for now, Peter Troiano, Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, is working with Stephanie Reis, Assistant Director of the Office of Student Conduct, to “ensure services and support offered to our students through the Office of Student Conduct continue as usual and that our campus remains a safe environment for all.”

The plea from this morning’s appearance in Criminal Court will be made available later today.