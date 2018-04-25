Central’s Upcoming A Cappella Concerts

by Isabella Cenatiempo

Central Connecticut is home to five a cappella groups on campus; two all-female, two all-male and one co-ed group. There are many exciting events being put on by the a cappella groups.

The first event is Chromachord’s spring concert. Chromachord’s concert was held on Monday, April 23 at 8 p.m. in Torp Theater. Chromachord was founded in 2015 and is CCSU’s newest and only co-ed a cappella group. The group is directed by junior Sarah Rollins.

“We will be performing a fun selection of old and new songs and can’t wait to show you what we got. Special guests Husky Hungama from UConn will be opening for us,” Rollins said.

Next, Divisi took the stage on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Welte’s music hall. Divisi is the oldest male A cappella group at CCSU. Their new album is out on Spotify titled “Take Me Home.”

The a cappella festivities continue on Wednesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Torp Theatre. The AcaBellas present their spring concert “Reach for the stars.” The AcaBellas are the oldest all female a cappella group on campus. The group was originally formed in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.

“This year we are a group of ten singing members and one non-singing member. We have a great set list this semester filled with some well-known and lesser-known songs that will knock your socks off! All of the members have put countless hours into preparing for our concert and we could not be more excited to showcase our talents!” said Mary Beth Quinn Director of the AcaBella’s.

Fermata the Blue (sometimes referred to as Fermata) was established in 2012 and has been performing ever since. Fermata is one of two all-male a cappella groups. The group is run by Director Didiér Narcisse, President Austin Barrett, and Business Manager Duke Large.

“We love to make people smile, dance, sing, and laugh! We aim to portray our love and passion for music through each of our performances. We usually hold two concerts per year at CCSU, one in the fall semester and the other in the spring. Be sure to stop in for one of our concerts or check us out on YouTube!” Said, Director Didiér Narcisse. They will not be having a spring concert this semester, but they are eagerly preparing for the welcome back concert in the fall.

Last but not least TGFI will be performing their concert “The Color Pink: We’ve Never Been This Pink” on May 4 in Welte Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Too Good for Instruments (TGFI) is a Fun, Fierce, All- Female A Cappella group founded in 2008.

“Our spring concert will showcase all of the music we have been working on this semester. Music from, Dua Lipa, Train, Zara Larson, Halsey, and more! This is going to be a night you won’t want to miss! Shoreline Electronics will be supplying our live sound for the night! CCSU’s Co-Ed group Chromachord will be opening for us! Admission is free! We hope to see you there!”

Come out and support our ladies in pink.