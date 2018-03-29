What’s New At CCSU?

by Sarah Willson
- The Student Government Association executive board elections will continue to take place until Wednesday, March 28. Students can vote for the candidates of their choice via The Link.
- The “talent show of the year,” which is being hosted by the CCSU Hip Hop Nation, is happening on March 28 at 4 p.m. in Torp Theatre.
- Looking for a way to brighten someone’s day? Join Central’s Organization for Latin American Dance Awareness on Thursday, March 29 at 12 p.m. in the Student Center for “Thoughtful Thursday” where students can join in on card making, flowers and more.
- CCSU L.E.A.D.S. will be hosting a workshop known as “Global Environmental Sustainability Symposium” on March 29 at 12:15 p.m. in the Philbrick Room in the Student Center.
- Paint the night away on Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. in Semesters in Devil’s Den with the Arts and Crafts club and “create a masterpiece” with the help of an instructor.
Be First to Comment