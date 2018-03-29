Students Spend Spring Break Studying Ireland

by Kayla Murphy

Students from Central Connecticut’s history, journalism and sociology departments took the opportunity to study abroad in Ireland over spring break. Focusing on the political and religious troubles that plagued Ireland from 1968 to 1998, students met with several individuals who helped share their personal experiences during the time of conflict.

During this time, over 3,000 people were killed because of the divide between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Loyalists, who were mainly of Protestant faith, wanted to remain loyal to the United Kingdom. On the other hand, nationalists, who were mainly of Catholic faith, wanted a united Ireland. Inspired by America’s civil rights’ marches, citizens of Ireland marched for equal housing, employment and wages, regardless of political group and religious faith. After 30 years of violence and destruction, a peace agreement was made on Dec. 2, 1999 to help create a power-sharing assembly in Northern Ireland.

Sedina Begic, a senior management and economics major, was interested in taking the history class that focused on the troubles of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and how one country is divided into two groups.

“I was really interested in learning about Brexit. Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, I was interested in how, economically, that would affect Northern Ireland’s and Ireland’s borders, trade and currency,” Begic said.

While on the trip, students had the opportunity to interview former members of the Irish Republic Army and the Ulster Volunteer Force.

During the Troubles, these organizations were considered terrorist groups. Students also experienced cultural events as well, such a harp performance, an Irish dancing lesson and an interview with a local music composer.

“The most interesting thing I learned was actually the last lecture we had about the music,” Jessica Sikorski, senior graphic design major, said. “I found it kind of crazy that nobody wrote down some of the songs that they passed down through generations, so the music changed over time.”

When students first arrived, they spent the weekend in Dublin, Ireland, and then later traveled to the Inch House on Inch Island in Northern Ireland where they spent the remainder of the trip. Students spent St. Patrick’s Day in Derry, also known as Londonderry, which is the second largest city in Northern Ireland.

At the Inch House, 24 students lived together in a cabin-like cottage that was equipped with hundreds of books; most lectures took place in the Inch House.

Both Begic and Sikorski believe that studying abroad is an excellent opportunity that they would other students experience.

“We really bonded at the Inch House. I never thought I’d get this close with my classmates, but the Inch House provided so many amazing memories,” Begic said.

“I would definitely recommend students study abroad because you get to understand different cultures and get hands-on experience [with] things that you learn in the classroom,” Sikorski said.