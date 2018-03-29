Spring Concert Announced: T-Pain and Waka Flocka Flame

by Daniel Fappiano

After weeks of speculation, the Central Activities Network has confirmed that hip-hop artists T-Pain and Waka Flocka Flame will perform at Central Connecticut’s 2018 Spring Concert. The concert will take place Friday, April 27 in Welte Hall, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and the show beginning at nine.

Last year’s rendition of the concert saw fellow hip-hop artists Lil Yachty and Torey Lanez grace the stage. This year, both T-Pain and Waka Flocka Flame will look to bring their eccentric attitudes and hard-hitting rap songs to the students of CCSU.

Rather than every ticket being available at once, C.A.N. is distributing them in waves. Full-time students will be able to buy tickets online or in person beginning March 26 at the CENtix Box Office located in the Student Center. Part-time students, faculty and graduate students will then be able to purchase tickets on April 9. Full-time undergraduate students looking to purchase guest tickets will also be able to buy them on April 9, although each student is limited to one guest.

Tickets for full-time students will begin at $22 and increase to $32 for part-time students. General admission ticket prices will be set at $42.

When purchasing tickets, students have an opportunity to win a VIP T-shirt. The first 100 people to buy online and in person will receive an email stating that they have qualified.

T-Pain has won two Grammy’s, while Waka Flocka Flame has multiple chart-topping hits such as “No Hands” and “Hard in the Paint.” Central students and members of the CCSU community will have the opportunity to see the hip-hop giants perform at the university on April 27.