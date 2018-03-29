SGA Briefs

by Kristina Vakhman

The Student Government Association meets every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Bellin A and B in the Student Center.

The SGA endorsed a candidate for each office position currently open in the Faculty Senate. The SGA’s endorsements are as follows: incumbent President Dr. Stephen Cohen of the English Department for president; incumbent Vice-President Jan Bishop of physical education and human performance for vice-president; and incumbent Secretary Dr. Frederic Latour, math professor, for secretary.

The candidates running for the Faculty Senate’s office positions came to speak before the SGA. The Faculty Senate’s current president, Cohen, is defending his position against Dr. David Blitz of the philosophy department and Dr. Mark Jackson of the biology department. Bishop is running for re-election against Dr. Guy Crundwell, a professor of biology and biochemistry. Latour is seeking another term as secretary unopposed. The Faculty Senate will vote on candidates next Monday.

A resolution in support of a tailgate on the day of the Spring Concert, which states a tailgate would provide students with “a safe recreational opportunity to display school spirit and bond prior to the Spring concert” and “a safe and friendly alternative to other activities,” was passed . A petition expressing the student body’s desire for a tailgate received over 400 signatures before being submitted to the SGA. The event’s manifestation, however, is still uncertain, as it is unclear how it will be funded and who will be sponsoring it.

Senators Sabrina Morin and Jacey Long are no longer serving as vice-chairs of the Student Life Committee and the Public Affairs Committee, respectfully. Morin resigned from her position and Long is no longer eligible to be in the SGA. Elections for new vice-chairs will be held during the SGA’s next meeting.

The Student Life Committee is expanding their implementation of plaques with campus resource information to include the inside of bathroom stalls. A financial quote is still unknown, as the number of bathroom stalls in residence halls, the Student Center, the Elihu Burritt Library and Kaiser Hall must be calculated.

The Student Life Committee is hosting “SGA Presents Lazer Tag” at 10 p.m. in Devil’s Den on April 12.

The External Affairs Committee will be holding a forum for declared and exploratory gubernatorial candidates on April 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Constitution Room at Memorial Hall. The committee’s chair, Senator Dante Solano, stated that candidates from all political spectrums will be participating.

The last Good Neighbor Campaign of the semester is April 20. More details will be announced as they become available.