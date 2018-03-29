CCSU’s Youth Art Month Celebration Exhibition

by Sheelan Mohammed

March is Youth Art Month, and Central Connecticut has something to say about it: teachers and mentors are great support systems to help a student-artist express themselves in their art.

Here are some of the pieces of art by teachers, mentors and of course, students.

“Danny Says”

by Brendan Toller

Film Director and Writer

Former student of Stuart Noelte, Portland High School

“Danny Fields has played a pivotal role in music and culture of the late 20th century: working for The Doors, Lou Reed, Nico, Judy Collins and managing groundbreaking artists like The Stooges, MC5 and The Ramones, Danny’s taste and opinion, once deemed defiant and radical, has turned out to have been prescient.”

2. “Sawyer” (left), “Double Incision” (right)

by Luan Joy Sherman

Former Student of the Thea Ciciotte, Simsbury High School

3. “My Country Tis A Weave”

by Thea Wilcox Ciciotte

Art teacher of Luan Joy Sherman, Simsbury High School

BFA, Hartford Art School, 1997

MALS, Wesleyan University, 2011

“A weave allows for chaos and order to work simultaneously; it can be useful and utilitarian; it can also fray and unravel, continuously evolving and taking a new meaning. Education and mentorship have played formative roles in her creative development. Living, learning and working with two learning disabilities, she has depended upon and is grateful for the mentors who have guided her throughout her education and career.”

4. “Negative Event” (left), “The Cheaters” (right)

by Eben Kling

Former student of Brian Flinn, Amity High School

BFA, Printmaking, Montserrat College of Art, Beverly, MA, 2009

Assistant Professor of Illustration and Printmaking, CCSU

MFA, Interdisciplinary, UMass Amherst Sudio Arts Program, MA, 2015

5. “Erzulie” (left), “Dragonfly” (right)

by Allison Flores

Former student of Marjorie Renno, Windsor High School

BFA Ceramics and Photography, Hartford Art School (2017)

“Mentors have played an important part in my journey as an artist. Especially in the ceramic community, mentors and the sharing of ideas and skills is vital to growth in the medium, and the maker.”