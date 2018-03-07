What’s New At CCSU?

by Sarah Willson
- The Women’s Center will be hosting “Latina Talk” on Wednesday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sprague Carleton room in the Student Center.
- L.E.A.D.S. Workshop: “Just Do It! How to Combat Procrastination,” is happening on Thursday, March 8 at 12:15 p.m. in the Philbrick Room in the Student Center.
- A Moment to Movement Meditation Session will be held on Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m. in the Dance Center building.
- The Student Government Association and the Victim Advocacy resource center on-campus is hosting a “bystander” training event on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. in the Sprague Carleton room.
- A Lydian Festival featuring high school bands, orchestras, jazz bands and choirs will be held on Monday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Welte Auditorium.
- The SGA e-board candidates will be participating in a debate on Monday, March 19 at 6 p.m. in the Constitution Room in Memorial Hall. The event will feature free food.
