SGA Bullets

by Kristina Vakhman

The Student Government Association meets every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Bellin A and B in the Student Center.

The SGA President Brendan Kruh announced that the Central Connecticut Faculty Senate passed a resolution stating First-Year Experience courses—and the courses’ planned diversity designations—fall under the domain of the Faculty Senate Curriculum Committee rather than under Dr. Glynis Fitzgerald in Academic Affairs, possibly giving the SGA the ability to give more input into the development of the courses’ curriculum.

Vice President Marissa Cusano announced that the Annual “ALS Walk” will not occur this year and that the ALS Committee, which was a joint endeavor between the SGA and the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity to organize the event, has disbanded. Cusano stated this was on account of Phi Delta Theta no longer wanting to pursue the event’s manifestation.

Dr. Fiona Pearson, co-chair of CCSU’s Committee on the Concerns of Women and advocate of an on-campus drop-in daycare, presented a proposal that included details on the daycare such as its funding, construction, hours of operation, staffing and desired services. These details all still must be finalized.

About $7,000 will go toward the implementation of plaques with important information regarding victim advocacy on dorm doors.

Dennis Gillan, a mental wellness and suicide awareness speaker, will come to campus on April 2 to Alumni Hall in the Student Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. His visit will cost $3,000. The Office of Wellness Education will pay half, plus giveaways, and the SGA will pay the other half, plus food.

Student Life is working on a laser tag event for April 12 in Devil’s Den, which will cost $2,500.

The Good Neighbor Campaign, which allows students to meet and converse with New Britain residents, is taking place March 9.