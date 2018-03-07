CAN Bullets

by Shaina Blakesley
- On March 6, Central Activities Network will give out Feel Good bags to combat the stress of midterms. The bags will feature a variety of snacks and 50 of the bags will contain gluten-free snacks. The mystery is finding these tasty treat carts. They will be passed out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the center of campus.
- On March 7, there will be no C.A.N. meeting because the student-run organization will be celebrating and honoring Central Connecticut, C.A.N. Alumni and active members. There will be a black-and-white formal dinner.
