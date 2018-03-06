Your Favorite Spring Playlist

by Sarah Willson
With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s time to clean out your old playlist and fill it up with some fresh new tracks. Here are some songs that are sure to make this spring your greatest season yet.
Feel Good Songs:
- San Francisco – The Mowglis
- Brand New – Ben Rector
- Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
- Good Life – One Republic
- Gravel To Tempo – Hayley Kiyoko
- Run – COIN
- Wild Hearts – R5
The Classics:
- Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles
- Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
- Drops Of Jupiter – Train
- Feeling Good – Michael Buble
- Start Me Up – The Rolling Stones
- Hotel California – The Eagles
Slow But Superior:
- Arms – Christina Perri
- How Would You Feel – Ed Sheeran
- Somebody Else – The 1975
- Only Forever – Demi Lovato
- Tee Shirt – Birdy
Be First to Comment