Your Favorite Spring Playlist

by Sarah Willson

With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s time to clean out your old playlist and fill it up with some fresh new tracks. Here are some songs that are sure to make this spring your greatest season yet.

Feel Good Songs:

San Francisco – The Mowglis Brand New – Ben Rector Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran Good Life – One Republic Gravel To Tempo – Hayley Kiyoko Run – COIN Wild Hearts – R5

The Classics:

Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves Drops Of Jupiter – Train Feeling Good – Michael Buble Start Me Up – The Rolling Stones Hotel California – The Eagles

Slow But Superior: