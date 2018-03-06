Spring Break On A Budget

by Natalie Dest

After the harsh snowfalls of winter, there is one week that represents the light at the end of the tunnel: spring break. With Friday, March 9 kicking off the beginning of spring break for Central Connecticut students, it is never too late to begin planning a trip with break only shy of two weeks away.

So, if you are in desperate need for an escape, but are reaching into two empty pockets, consider booking a trip to one of these surprisingly cheap spring break destinations. Of course the word “cheap” is used tentatively, but if you shop around and do proper research, you and your friends should be able to book a reasonably priced vacation to a beautiful and entertaining place.

One particular way to keep your trip cost to a minimum is staying within the United States. You do not always have to leave the U.S. during spring break to have a tropical, life changing experience. If you are one who wants to be frugal or have a strict budget, there is nothing wrong with picking a destination within the country.

The first destination on the list is Daytona, Florida. Daytona Beach in particular happens to reach an average of 80 degrees during spring break. Its hotels are cheap and a Big Red Party Bus runs along the beach. Filled with students during the much beloved weeks of March and April, there is always a party waiting to be found at the boardwalk, beach or local clubs. With Kayak offering hotel rooms starting at $40, a trip to Daytona is sure to accommodate your budget.

If you and your friends are looking for a mecca of spring breakers and white sand beaches, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is more than the ideal choice. Along with the breathtaking beach, the area offers a popular live music scene and the Family Kingdom amusement Park that has dozens of beach-side rides for enjoyment. With hotels such as the Hilton and Sheraton offering starting prices around $80 to $100, a cheap stay is definitely in the books.

While your instinct might be telling you to go south for spring break, do not forget about Atlantic City in New Jersey. It is cheap and easy to get a room with a water view at this destination. The gaming and casino scene can keep you occupied for hours. The boardwalk, live music shows and night clubs are another factor to keep in mind for means of entertainment.

If your mind is set on exploring outside the states for your spring break, Costa Rica is gorgeous and, conveniently enough, relatively cheap for an international trip. Puerto Viejo is considered the place of fun in this country and, along with limitless beaches, come opportunities to waterfall rappel, whitewater raft and zip-line around the area. Being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, this city is always bustling with energy. If you book early, you should be able to find round-trip tickets somewhere in the $300 to $400 range, which is rather affordable for out-of-state trips.

Ocho Ricos in Jamaica is a port for dozen of cruise lines, and it is easy to understand why. With its crystal clear water, tropical mountain ranges and clean beaches, it is almost a piece of paradise. If you are looking to get a little wild, Margaritaville is a favorite hangout for spring breakers. Many find themselves renting an ATV, going horseback riding or even white river kayaking. Flight tickets to sandy beaches are going to cost around $200 to $300 round trip, which really is not too steep considering you would be flying to an island.

This would not be a real list of spring break destinations if it did not include Cancun, Mexico. Probably the most well-known destination for college students during their week off, the epic day parties, live music festivals and hundreds of cheap motels make this city one of the liveliest. All you’ll be needing is most likely a pair of sunglasses and bathing suits. Being one of the most popular spring break destinations in the world, you and your friends can have the chance to shop around when booking flights, and it is totally possible to score a round-trip ticket for under $200.

Whether you plan on staying within the U.S. or venturing outside of the country, your spring break can be worthwhile, even under a budget.