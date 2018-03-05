Get Up And Go Healthy Recipes

by Shaina Blakesley

According to Chuckles IX, the Connecticut state groundhog, spring is chasing winter’s coattails and will be here before we know it.

You know what that means?

Time to sprinkle some healthy meals in your diet because it’s crunch time for that summer body.

Eating healthy can be an arduous task as a college students because the cafe does not serve much health conscious food, healthy food is costly and can be time consuming.

Do not fret. These two recipes are healthy, tasty and will keep you motivated throughout your bustling schedule and will fit into your budget.

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 banana (previously sliced and frozen)

½ cup of chilled strong brewed coffee

½ cup of milk

¼ cup of rolled oats

Optional:

If you don’t want to use cow’s milk, you can substitute soy, almond, coconut or cashew milk.

Sometimes milk is not an option, so any kind of yogurt or even any flavor of Kefir yogurt drink also works.

A spoonful of nut butter for added flavor and protein.

You can also add any protein or whey powder to get your daily nutrients bright and early.

Another good source of protein is plain tofu, just cube it and toss about a 1/4 cup in.

Oats are gluten-free according to the University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center, but they may be manufactured in a plant that produces grains. You can substitute the oats for quinoa flakes.

You can also add any flavoring you enjoy such as mocha, salted caramel or vanilla.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth. You can add more milk to reach a consistency to your liking. Optional- top with sprinkles or whipped cream. Enjoy.

Recipe adapted by Live Eat Learn.

No-Bake Nutella Energy Bites

Ingredients:

2 cups of oats

1 1/4 cups of Nutella

1/4 cup of agave nectar

1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts

1/4 cup of flaxseed

1/2 cup of coconut flakes

Optional:

There’s a controversy on whether or not oats contain gluten. The short answer is yes, but there could be cross contamination during production. If you want to stay on the safe side, you can substitute quinoa flakes.

Surprising to many, Nutella does not contain any peanuts, but it is made with hazelnuts. The only substitute for those allergic to tree nuts is Sunbutter and if you want the chocolatey taste, you can add unsweetened cocoa powder.

Nutella is not entirely vegan because it contains skim milk, but there is a variety of chocolate spreads. Artisana Organics and Peanut Butter and Company both make a vegan Nutella.

If you have a tree nut allergy, you can opt out of using hazelnuts in this recipe. It will not diminish the flavor, but you can also include any ingredients you please.

Coconut flakes are used to add a different flavor, and like the hazelnuts, you can eliminate this ingredient if you do not like coconut or you are allergic to it.

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. If the mixture is difficult to stir, simply place the bowl in the microwave for 15 to 30 seconds to soften it up, then stir until all of the ingredients are combined. Refrigerate the “dough” for about half an hour (this will help it stick together better). After the dough is cooled, scoop it up by the spoonful and roll into bite-sized balls. Store these in the freezer or the fridge. Indulge as you please.

Recipe adapted from Love and Bellinis.