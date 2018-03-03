Softball Has Ups and Downs in Felsberg Invitational

by Daniel Fappiano

Central Connecticut’s softball team opened their 2018 season in the Felsberg Invitational, winning two of their five games. While the team sits at just 2-3, the Blue Devils certainly showed potential during their opening weekend of the regular season.

CCSU played the Saints of Sienna twice during their five-game stretch.

In their first game, Central was able to mount a come-from-behind win. After going down 5-3 entering the fourth inning, the Blue Devils scored five unanswered runs to take the 8-5 victory. The team was led by freshman Ashley Antonazzo, who pitched four scoreless innings to earn her first collegiate win.

In their second match-up, the Blue Devils never trailed, defeating Sienna 6-1. Central’s pitching shined as they allowed just eight hits over their seven innings. Antonazzo pitched another three innings and came away with her second win of the year.

Between their two games against Sienna, CCSU took on the Panthers of Florida International, losing 2-0. Peyton Silverman pitched well over her six innings, allowed just five hits. However, the Blue Devils struggled with the bats, hitting just .182 in the game.

Following their match-ups against Siena and FIU, Central faced the Spartans of Michigan State. It looked as if CCSU was going to win their third game of the year. However, MSU was able to score three runs in the seventh inning, stealing the 5-4 victory. Despite the loss, four different Blue Devils had an extra-base hit, while captain Lex Debrosse drove in three runs.

Central finished the Invitational in a game against Boston College, narrowly losing 1-0. Both teams’ pitching shined during the match-up, allowing just eight hits total. A sacrifice fly in the third inning by BC’s Lexi DiEmmanuele was the difference-maker.

As a team, the Blue Devils hit .292 with seven extra-base hits and pitched to a 2.68 Earned Run Average with 13 strikeouts for the tournament.

Overall, CCSU played strong despite their three losses. They didn’t lose a game by more than two runs and played three teams in FIU, MSU and BC who are projected to finish in the top halves of their respective conferences.

The Blue Devils will next look to get back in the win column following their two-game skid in the Woo Pig Classic at the University of Arkansas, taking on the Razorbacks, the Bears of Northern Colorado and the Dartmouth Big Green.