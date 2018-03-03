‘From The Boat To Obama’ Honors Black History Month

by Isabella Cenatiempo

Central Connecticut informed students and faculty about the history of African-Americans and the importance of bringing a positive light to their successes at the program “From the Boat to Obama.”

The event highlighted the progress and struggles of African-Americans in history, such as the Montgomery bus boycott, the Birmingham church bombings and much more.

The CCSU philosophy department presented the production put on by various community volunteers on Feb. 21.

“[It’s] all about presenting this history which so many people don’t know,” Beverly Rohlehr, a participant in the production, said. “Spreading the message of love and basically getting away from the bullying, getting away from the horribleness and you know it’s so amazing.”

Rohlehr said she hopes to spread this positive message and help others, despite the unfortunate situations happening around the United States, such as gun violence.

“In light of what just happened in Florida, it seems to be getting worse than better in a way, but I think that productions like this might help,” Rohlehr said. “You know it was so important to say no apology was ever given, no remorse ever shown, but if there had been, maybe it could look like this.”

The event honored Black History Month by showing the success of African-Americans, such as former United States President Barack Obama.

Black History Month tributes African-American men and women who have made significant contributions to America and the rest of the world in the fields of science, politics, law, sports, the arts and entertainment.

“Some of these honored prominent figures include Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and President Barack Obama. There are countless other African Americans who have made a profound impact in history,” according to Biography. “Self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker, world-renowned sculptor Edmonia Lewis, carbon filament light bulb inventor Lewis Howard Latimer, open-heart surgeon Daniel Hale Williams, science-fiction writer Octavia E. Butler and ‘Father of Black History’ Carter G. Woodson, who lobbied extensively to establish Black History Month as a nationwide celebration, among many others.”

The event talked about some of the historical African American figures of the past and present and highlighted their impact in the nation today.