CAN Bullets

by Shaina Blakesley
- On Feb. 28, there will be no Central Activities Network meeting because members will be attending the Michelle Alexander discussion regarding mass incarceration. Students who wish to see the talk, but did not receive tickets in time, are welcome to stop by Alumni Hall in the Student Center at 6 p.m. and view a live stream of the whole event. Students are always welcome to stop by the C.A.N. Office in the Student Center, room 203.
- On March 2, C.A.N. will host a Hollywood Bingo night. Just like Hollywood, it will be big, so don’t miss it. Students will have the chance to win a television, gift cards and a variety of other prizes. There will also be free food. The event will be held in Semesters in Devil’s Den from 5 to 7 p.m.
- On March 6, C.A.N. will be walking around with a Feel Good cart containing an assortment of goodie bags to help cramming for upcoming midterms. Be on the lookout for these snack packs in the Student Center, Library and Social Sciences Hall around noon.
Be First to Comment