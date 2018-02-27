 Press "Enter" to skip to content

What’s New At CCSU?

February 27, 2018

 

by Sarah Willson

  • The Black Student Union on campus will be hosting an improvisation comedy show called “Wild N Out Showcase” on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in Torp Theater in Davidson Hall.
  • The “My Best Self” fair will be taking place on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. in Alumni Hall in the Student Center. The event will include multiple interactive booths run by students that are based off of the “eight factors of wellness.”
  • “Elect Her,” a national program that encourages females to run for higher office, will take place on Friday, Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. in the Constitution Room in Memorial Hall.
  • A ceremony celebrating Bob Marley’s life will begin on Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. in the Constitution Room. The ceremony will discuss how students feel about how Marley has influenced them throughout their lifetime. There will be music, food and “good vibes.”

