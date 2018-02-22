You’ll Find Yourself In Shame If You Don’t Watch ‘Skam’

by Sheelan Mohammed

In the Internet age, to be a television show that takes the digital world by storm without any marketing, is an incredible feat.

Fans of the Norwegian television show “Skam” (translates to “Shame”) that ran from 2015 to 2017 have helped translate and allow fans of other countries to watch and enjoy the show.

“Skam” follows a group of teenagers who attend Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo, Norway. Each season (of four) focuses on one central character, and you get to see what that character faces more in depth, while seeing their perspective of the narrative.

The show creates a beautiful dynamic between the character for the season and the viewers. Everyone else on the show is a passerby, but when the character is left alone in their room, or wherever, they’re not really alone.

Season two centers around a lonely girl named Eva (Lisa Teige) who seems to have had a falling out with her friends from school, and she is almost always home alone with her boyfriend Jonas (Marlon Langeland) due to her mother being on constant business trips.

The heart of the show is shown as the season progresses and we see Eva befriend Noora, (Josefine Frida Pettersen) who then introduces her to Sana (Iman Meskini), Chris (Ina Svenningdal) and Vilde (Ulrikke Falch). They’re called the ‘Girl Group.’

Meanwhile, Jonas is part of his own ‘Boy Group,’ including Mahdi (Sacha Kleber Nyiligira), Magnus (David Alexander Sjøholt) and Isak (Tarjei Sandvik Moe).

Season two follows Noora as a main character, where she battles with her heart for falling in love with player William (Thomas Hayes).

Season three is when the show really started to take off internationally, which includes Isak as the main character who struggles to accept his sexuality and falls for a guy named Even (Henrik Holm).

Season four, which is by far my favorite, centers around a Muslim, Hijabi girl, Sana, and how she is conflicted with her feelings for a boy who she believed to be Muslim, but is not a practicing one like she is.

“Hate doesn’t come from religion, it comes from fear,” Sana said during one of the episodes.

This season is vital in terms of society, but it is especially vital for Central Connecticut State University students, because diversity is a part of every day life for us students. Central staff and students makes it their duty to ensure every student of color, sexuality, gender, religion, etc. feels accepted.

“I’d watch the show if it was portrayed in an entertaining way,” said Hayley, a CCSU Junior Psychology major.

And entertaining, it is. The show is not only a teen drama that features romance, but also satire and comedy. There’s no imaginary audience though, so the silence that proceeds the show’s infamous antics and awkward moments are followed only by your own laughter.

This show is not only great for its amazing story line, cast and diversity, but the digital realism portrayed in the series.

The character’s chemistry is undeniable, and the pauses between dialogue are more realistic than you’ll ever see in any show.

The show also has an incredible soundtrack for every season; you can check out the playlists on Spotify.

Although the show officially ended with its fourth season, there is currently a French version out that is posted on dailymotion. They are in the makings of an American version of “Skam,” which I’m sure will get the show recognized by everyone, not just the fans in Norway or on Tumblr.

The show is aesthetically pleasing and touches upon many important topics in society today.

Be sure to watch it (there are many links on Tumblr, as NRK doesn’t upload the episodes to their website due to copyright reasons) before it gets big and famous here in America!

That way, you can say you were a true, digital fan.