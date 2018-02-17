Dorm Desserts

by Shaina Blakesley

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, why not treat your belly to a little love? You know the saying, “The way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.”

You can also share these delightful desserts with your roommates and friends, or surprise your sweetheart with one of these sweet treats.

Fill your mug with these delicious desserts that you can easily make in your dorm room.

Anytime Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 tbsp. of powdered sugar

2 tbsp. of fat free sour cream

3 tbsp. of low fat cream cheese

⅛ tsp. of lemon juice

¼ tsp. of vanilla extract

½ egg, beaten

1 vanilla wafer

Optional:

Since most powdered sugar is made with bone char, you can substitute this with beet sugar, which is vegan.

If you’re gluten-free, then be careful of some of the fat-free and low-fat sour creams and cream cheeses because they are not always gluten-free. Daisy makes kosher sour cream and cream cheese that is gluten-free, so just read the label before buying.

Tofutti makes an excellent sour cream substitute called Better Than Sour Cream.

Instead of cream cheese, you can try cashew cream.

If you want to add a little more sweetness to your cheesecake, you can also substitute cream cheese for almond paste.

An excellent egg substitute is 1/4 cup of applesauce.

Vanilla wafers waver on the cusp of being vegan or not, so to stay on the safe side, try Back to Nature’s Vanilla Wafers.

Vanilla wafers unfortunately are not gluten-free, but you can use Kinnikinnick’s Vanilla Wafers.

Mix in any thing you want.

Instructions

In a small bowl, mix together sugar, sour cream, cream cheese, lemon juice, vanilla extract and egg until well combined. Add in your favorite mix-in. (Skip this step if you want plain cheesecake.) Microwave on high for one minute. Open microwave door for 20 seconds, close and microwave again for 45 seconds. If you use a mix-in, you might need an additional 20 seconds. Take out of the microwave and let cool for 10 minutes. Transfer to the fridge for about two hours. Serve with a crushed vanilla wafer on top.

Recipe adapted from Hungry Little Girl.

Brownie A Go-Go

Ingredients

2 tbsp. of whole wheat flour

2 tbsp. of granulated sugar

1 1/2 tbsp. of unsweetened cocoa powder

a pinch of baking powder

1/4 tsp. of vanilla extract

3 tbsp. of plain yogurt

Instructions

In a microwave-safe bowl or coffee mug, combine flour, sugar, cocoa and baking powder. Add in the yogurt and vanilla extract and stir until smooth. Microwave for about one minute. Depending on how gooey you like your brownie, you could microwave it for more or less time since there’s no egg in it.

Optional:

You can find a ton of brands that make a gluten-free flour. Another good alternative for this dessert is almond flour.

It is a bit tricky to know if baking soda is gluten-free or not, so the safest bet is to just find one that states it is gluten-free.

Yogurt is easy to substitute because they make non-dairy and vegan yogurt, so just pick your favorite one.

Recipe adapted from La Creativite De La Fille.