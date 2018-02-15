What’s New At CCSU?

by Sarah Willson
- The Red Cross Blood Drive, which came to campus on Monday, will continue to hold a blood drive in the Student Center Circle until Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
- Central Activities Network will be hosting a “dinner and a show” on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in Semesters in Devil’s Den.
- “Apollo Night” auditions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 in Davidson Hall Room 123 for anyone who wishes to perform or help prepare for the show.
- The art department will continue to host the “Crypto$Crystal” exhibit until Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in Maloney Hall.
- There will be a public planetarium show on Saturday, Feb 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. in Room 23 of Copernicus Hall.
- The Black Student Union will be hosting am improvisation show titled “Wild N Out” on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in Torp Theater in Davidson Hall.
