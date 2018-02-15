 Press "Enter" to skip to content

What’s New At CCSU?

February 15, 2018

by Sarah Willson

  • The Red Cross Blood Drive, which came to campus on Monday, will continue to hold a blood drive in the Student Center Circle until Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
  • Central Activities Network will be hosting a “dinner and a show” on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in Semesters in Devil’s Den.
  • “Apollo Night” auditions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 in Davidson Hall Room 123 for anyone who wishes to perform or help prepare for the show.
  • The art department will continue to host the “Crypto$Crystal” exhibit until Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in Maloney Hall.
  • There will be a public planetarium show on Saturday, Feb 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. in Room 23 of Copernicus Hall.
  • The Black Student Union will be hosting am improvisation show titled “Wild N Out” on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in Torp Theater in Davidson Hall.

