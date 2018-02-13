SGA Bullets

by Kristina Vakhman

The Student Government Association meets every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Bellin A and B in the Student Center.

● A resolution written by Senator Victor Constanza regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) passed 23-0. The resolution proclaims that the SGA stands in solidarity with DACA recipients, especially those who are Central Connecticut State University students. Moreover, a letter on SGA’s stance on DACA—with the signatures of SGA members—will be sent to Connecticut’s state representatives.

● The implementation of new educational programs on diversity and equality is being worked on by President Brendan Kruh, Senator Constanza, the Black Student Union and others.

● Progress has been made on the plan to apply plaques with student resource information on every door in the residence halls. The drafting of quotes for the plaques and a budget is still needed.

● There are 27 applicants for the eight senate seats currently open in the SGA; President Kruh called the figure “astonishing” and stated he had never encountered a number of applicants as high as this in his time in the SGA.

● The Central Connecticut State University Society of Professional Journalists contingency request for $1,566.90 did not pass Finance Committee and was thus denied, according to Treasurer Christopher Cappiello.

● Due to the fact that Hilltop Cafe has been deemed “economically efficient,” there are plans to either make it open only at night or open only for special events. Additionally, there is discussion of it becoming a second Devil’s Den, an eatery with a pub for of-age students or a learning environment for culinary arts in the far future.

● Memorial Hall is having plumbing issues; these issues were previously fixed for $80,000 on top of the building’s approximate $300,000 renovation over winter break. President Kruh said he was informed it would cost less to simply close Memorial Hall than to have any of its problems resolved.