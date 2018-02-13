C.A.N. Bullets

by Shaina Blakesley
- On Feb. 7, Central Activities Network will be having their second meeting of the semester. Anyone is welcome to attend. You can participate in brainstorming ideas for events or voicing your opinions regarding the structure of the events already on the schedule. You will meet all the programmers, members, the president and Vice presidents. This is a good opportunity to be a part of the event planning here at Central. The meeting runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it is held in the Student Center, room 203.
- On Feb. 13, it is Mardi Gras. C.A.N. is joining in on the festivities! In the Student Center Lobby, stop by the tables from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and decorate masks. You can also get beads to rock around campus.
Be First to Comment