Songs For Your February Playlist

by Kristina Vakhman

Even though we’re a little over a month into the new year, 2018 is looking like a good time for music. From tunes that’ll make you tap your feet to melodies for which you’ll need tissues, here are 25 songs you should bless your ears with before February flies by.

Songs to groove to:

1. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars, ft. Cardi B

2. How Long – Charlie Puth

3. Savior – Iggy Azalea, ft. Quavo

4. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

5. No Drama – Tinashe, ft. Offset

Songs to dab away tears to:

1. Sorry – Halsey

2. Don’t Stay – X Ambassadors

3. If You Leave Me Now – Charlie Puth, ft. Boyz II Men

4. Instagram – Dean

5. Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) (Piano Version) – Lady Gaga

Songs to smooch to:

1. Wolves – Selena Gomez and Marshmello

2. Calling All My Lovelies – Bruno Mars

3. For You – Liam Payne and Rita Ora

4. Pray For Me – The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar

5. Capital Letters – Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop®

Foreign songs to confuse you, but move you:

1. Shinin’ – Jonghyun

2. Duro y Suave – Leslie Grace and Noriel

3. Trap – Shakira, ft. Maluma

4. Bad Boy – Red Velvet

5. Tuesday – Burak Yeter, ft. Danelle Sandoval

Oldies but goodies:

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Hold The Line – Toto

3. Ten Years Gone – Led Zeppelin

4. Straight Up – Paula Abdul

5. Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley