Valentine’s Day: A Day For Love, Affection And Yourself

by Olivia Bayer
Feb. 14, better known as Valentine’s Day, is a day intended to celebrate love and affection.
Sure, a lot of people may be celebrating it with a significant other, but there’s nothing wrong with celebrating by yourself. After all, it’s a day to celebrate love and affection, so why not spend the day pampering yourself?
Here are some ways you can spend your V-Day on your own.
1. Buy yourself flowers and chocolates
Buying someone else flowers and chocolate may give you a sense of satisfaction, but let’s be honest, it’d be more satisfying if you were buying them for yourself.
2. Watch a movie
Pick the movie(s) of your choice and enjoy with a glass of your preferred beverage and even some friends if you’re feeling social. Some classic movies to watch could be “Mama Mia,” “Her,” “Eat Pray Love” or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” If none of those appeal to you, Netflix always has an array of different movies to choose from, or just check out what’s playing on T.V.
3. Be your own date
Cook—or order—yourself your favorite meal because, after all, you deserve it. Some places even offer discounted prices or free food on Valentine’s Day, like Dunkin’ Donuts and Papa John’s.
4. Pamper yourself
Get yourself a nice face mask, sit back and relax. Stores like Lush Cosmetics and Bath and Body Works have some really great Valentine’s Day specials going on. Nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day to me” like a pretty bath bomb and a nice smelling candle.
5. Take advantage of the holiday deals
Hit up your local shopping mall and find some Valentine deals. Popular stores like Forever 21 and Victoria’s Secret have some sales going on, which is the perfect opportunity for you to treat yourself with some new clothes.
6. Hang out with friends
If you’re feeling lonely on this love-filled day, rather than mope around, invite some of your dearest friends over for a night in or out on the town. After all, most things in life are better with company.
7. Have a spa day
Similar to pampering yourself, but instead of doing the pampering yourself, you can reach maximum relaxation by going to the professionals. If you really want to go above and beyond and get a couple’s deal, find a friend to go with.
These are just a few suggestions for Valentine’s Day, but doesn’t mean you need to partake in them. In the end, Valentine’s Day is just another day and what you do with it is up to you. However, with all that’s going on, you may as well take advantage of everything this day has to offer.
