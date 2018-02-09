Spice Up Your Food

by Shaina Blakesley

As a college student, my food pyramid consists mostly of one essential food group: Ramen noodles. After a while however, I grow so tired of the same old plain noodles in a flavored broth.

Here’s a way to make your Ramen noodles almost restaurant quality!

Upgraded Ramen Noodles

Ingredients

Any flavor of Ramen noodles (Not Cup of Noodle!)

Optional:

1 large egg

1 tsp chili garlic paste (Siracha)

Seaweed or shredded Nori wraps

Beansprouts

Lime wedges

Thinly sliced cabbage

Watercress

Scallions

Romaine lettuce

Spinach

Mushrooms

If you don’t have access to a stove, you can still microwave your Ramen noodles to perfection!

Ramen Microwave Instructions

Measure out 2 cups of water into your bowl of choice. (Don’t use Styrofoam, or foil) Microwave water and bowl in the microwave for three minutes. Put the noodles in the bowl. (The best way is to break the noodles up) Microwave the noodles for five minutes. (If you can, stir every minute, but not required) Add the flavor packet into the bowl and stir it thoroughly.

Instructions

Begin this after the soup is made!

Slice any vegetables you love. (All the options listed can be simply added right before serving) Add the veggies into the soup and let it sit for 1 to 2 minutes to soften. Make a little hole in the center of your noodles and crack an egg in it. Allow the egg to poach in the broth so the whites are solid and the yolk is runny. Alternatively, if you break the yolk and stir the bowl just slightly to yield egg ribbons like in egg drop soup. Serve with a little Siracha on the side if you like it spicy! If you don’t like spicy, you can also add soy sauce for a little more flavor.

Adapted by Budget Bytes

Tips

What if you don’t want soup? There are other quick and cheap alternatives that utilize Ramen noodles.

Cheesy Chili: Strain the water and add the flavor packet if you like a little more seasoning. Then you can add pasta sauce (or chili) and a melted hunk of Velveeta cheese on top.

Ramen Taco: Seasoned and drained noodles in a crunchy taco shell with all your favorite taco toppings. Let’s bring back the Spaghetti Taco.

Thai Coconut Curry: Jalapeno, lime, cilantro, coconut milk, peanuts, curry paste and of course the Ramen noodles. After the noodles are made simply add these ingredients and enjoy.

Tortilla and Lime: Avocado, cilantro, tortilla strips, lime, radish, salsa verde, and Ramen noodles. Once the noodles are made, add all the ingredients and relish in the flavors.

Adapted by Buzzfeed’s Recipes