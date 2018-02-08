School Shooting In Kentucky Brings Gun Control Back To The Table

by Kelly Langevin

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, a 15-year-old male student opened fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. 16 people were wounded during the horrific event, with two dying and four others sustaining various injuries.

The male student was charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault, according to Marshall County Assistant Attorney Jason Darnall.

A grand jury will meet on Feb. 13 and prosecutors will start the process of charging the male shooter as an adult. His chargers may change.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, walked into the school at 8:57 a.m. Eastern Time and started shooting. The first 911 call came two minutes later, according to Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died; Holt died at the high school while Cope died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to Sanders.

Holt’s mother, Secret Holt, heard the news and frantically called her daughter, but received no answer. Finally, after anxiously waiting by the phone, Bailey called back. This would be one of the last acts of Bailey’s life.

“She called me, and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background. She couldn’t say anything, and I tried to call her name over and over and over, and she never responded,” Holt told WKRN.

The motive behind the shooting in Kentucky is unknown, but Holt knows her daughter would have been a friend to the suspect no matter what the circumstance was.

“Whatever that kid had going through his mind, I don’t know. But if he needed a friend, I know she would’ve been a friend to him and talked to him about anything he needed because that’s just the kind of person she was,” Holt said to WKRN.

As the chaotic shooting in Kentucky made news, a lot of people, including students at Central Connecticut State University, were not shocked to hear the tragic news about the school shooting.

“Sadly, I feel we as Americans have become accustomed to hearing of these terrible news stories,” first-year Student Governor Association senator, Colin Savino, said.

The shooting in Kentucky has brought the issue of gun control back on the table. Some have expressed concerns that the nation has not been doing its job paying attention to the continuous shootings that have been taking place across the United States.

“Our nation has experienced 13 mass shootings already this year and it’s only January. We will never accept these horrific acts of violence as routine,” Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords said.

CCSU freshman Jake Bertola agrees.

“It is too easy for dangerous people to obtain these weapons and no new regulations happen after the shootings,” said Bertola, who also wants to see change happen in 2018.