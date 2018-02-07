World News Bullets

by Sarah Willson
- New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Monday that Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget proposal for the 2019 year will cut New Britain mid-year adjustment funding by over one-million dollars.
- The Dow Stock ended the day down by nearly 1,200 points, the biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, according to BBC News.
- After House Republicans voted to release the “secret memo” that criticizes the United States Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their surveillance of President Donald Trump during the 2016 election in relation to Russian meddling, Trump has said that the memo “totally vindicates” him, continuing to deny the allegations that there was no collusion between the U.S. and Russia during the election.
- In an effort to deter Russia away from the use of nuclear weapons, the U.S. military proposed developing new and smaller atomic bombs in hopes that Russia will no longer see the U.S. as a nuclear threat. Russia’s foreign minister called the proposal “confrontational,” expressing his “deep disappointment” in the proposal.
- House Speaker Paul Ryan is under fire after tweeting out that a school secretary was “pleasantly surprised” after finding out that she was receiving an extra $1.50 per week as a result of the new Republican tax plan. Ryan later took down the tweet after criticism from some, including Democrats, advocating that $1.50 per week was not a significant increase.
- 16 more children have died this flu season in what is on its way to becoming one of the nations deadliest seasons yet. The flu hospitalization rate has also hit a new high record, making it so bad that one hospital decided to put up a “surge tent” to deal with the illness and large number of incoming patients.
- “Dozens” of more women have come forwarding claiming that, weeks after his sentencing, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar had molested them, the New York Times reported late last week.
- A Russian jet was shot down over Syria late last week by what officials believe to be Syrian rebels. The pilot survived the crash, but was then later killed in a ground fight.
- Seven Turkish soldiers have died after the military encountered their “deadliest day” regarding its fight against Kurdish militants in Syria, according to BBC News.
- North Korea said they are insisting on presenting a military parade during the Winter Olympics, which take place this month. The annual military parade, which has been happening for 40 years, is taking place to honor the founding of the North Korean military.
- Cuba has reported that Fidel Castro’s son, Fidel Angel Castro Diaz, committed suicide after suffering a long battle with depression despite having received “group treatment.” He was found dead Thursday morning.
- BBC News reported that at least six people were injured in Italy after a drive-by shooting took place targeting African immigrants. The suspect, who had an Italian flag wrapped around his neck when he was arrested, had apparently been part of an “anti-immigration Northern League” last year during regional elections.
