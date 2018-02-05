The US African-American Diaspora And The Democratic Party

by Shelby Williams

As one of the many oppressed groups within the United States, African-Americans have been historically, economically and culturally exploited of their resources.

Given the historical context, as framed by many educational institutions in the state, African-Americans were brought to the U.S. for the purpose of providing cheap labor. In the early Americas, slaves were not promised anything in compensation for their work, but instead were met with inhumane living conditions, brutal labor and a traumatic living experience that involved a degradation process that continues to impact the conscious mentalities of oppressed groups in the modern-day U.S.

In knowing the impact and longevity of post-traumatic slave trauma, the U.S takes advantage of this reality and further capitalizes off of the conscious fragility and fear that is instilled within minority communities. However, systematic forms of oppression still have room for failure and have not successfully repressed the conscious militancy of all minority groups within the U.S.

In retaliation towards systematic forms of oppression, minority groups within the states have collectively unionized, mobilized, organized and demonstrated mass rejection towards the oppressive nature of the state’s government. Examples of these mass demonstrations can be found within the culture (i.e music, poetry, dance, fashion, art, literature and media,) U.S-Afro politics (i.e caucasus, members of state congress and House of Representatives, mayors, lobbyists, union members, organizers, academics, activists and community organizers) and the economic support and trade that occurs within the African-American community.

Conversely, the African-American community has not entirely revolutionized or retaliated against the oppressive nature of the state government.

Instead, a majority of the African-American community supports the capitalistic and oppressive endeavors of the state government through the support of the Democratic party. Presented to be the more “accepting” or “progressive” political party in U.S political discourse, the Democratic party has successfully won the support of minority groups in the states due to the portrayal of being more sympathetic toward oppressed groups than the Republican party.

In order to achieve the support of the African-American community, the Democratic party picked candidates that were either members of oppressed groups or ones that would tailor campaign rhetoric to adopt the appearance of being an ally of oppressed groups.

An example of this can be taken from the percentage of poll votes that came from the African-American community in support of the Democratic party during the presidential election of 2016. As provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.6 percent of eligible black voters in the U.S. had voted for the Democratic party.

Coincidentally, the Democratic party is responsible for mass incarceration, which is one of the most major forms of institutional oppression that is specifically tailored to attack black and Hispanic communities. In knowing this, African-Americans within the U.S. continue to casually vote democratic despite the reality of the political party’s oppressive nature.

The majority assumes that due to the blatant disregard the Republican party has toward minority groups, they must side with the lesser evil. This reality of the U.S-Afro living experience makes it difficult for African-Americans and members of other minority groups to radicalize.

The process is formed to operate like a two-sided sword; on one end you have a political party that states they like you in name, but in practice will harm you, and on the other end of the sword is a political party that is currently being dominated by white supremacist propaganda and blatant racism.

How is the African-American community supposed to radicalize when the two major parties of the U.S. are against them? Which side is best? For many African-Americans, this paradigm only further hinders the ability of the average African-American to have their internal struggles be heard. Of course, there are other political alignments which tailor to the determination and liberation of the U.S-Afro diaspora. However, it is difficult for them to identify with revolutionary left movements when there is no familiarity with the Eurocentric standard for socialist academia.

It is up to the new cohort of visionaries, black nationalists and members of the new Afrikaan nation to change this.