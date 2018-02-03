Dorm Efficient Eats

by Shaina Blakesley

When living in the dorms, the microwave is probably one of your best friends. Sometimes the dining halls have less than mediocre food and you don’t want to go through the day with an achy, empty stomach.

Most of these recipes take under 10 minutes to make, so you can easily prepare these before rushing off to class. You can also prep these the night before and quickly pop them in the microwave in the morning.

Breakfast Cookie in a Mug

Ingredients

½ sliced banana

1 ½ tbsp of peanut butter

½ tbsp of honey (or agave)

1 tbsp of milk, soy milk or almond milk

4 tbsp of oats (rolled or quick oats)

1 tbsp of raisins, seeds, or nuts (Optional)

Instructions

In a large microwavable mug mash the banana well with a fork. Stir in the peanut butter, milk and honey and mix well together. Add in the oats and raisins (or seeds, or nuts) and stir until combined. Microwave for 45 seconds to 1 minute or until firm to the touch on top (based on a 1,200 watts)

Tips

Wowbutter is a good substitute for peanut butter. It is a soy-based, creamy spread.

Keep an eye on the mug and make sure it doesn’t overflow or overcook

Adapted by Bigger Bolder Baking

Pizza Mug Cake

Ingredients

3 tbsp of flour (Gluten free option: coconut or chickpea flour)

1 egg (Substitute unsweetened apple sauce)

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of tomato paste

1 tbsp of black olives

1 tbsp of mozzarella (Your favorite vegan cheese could work too!)

1/4 tsp of baking powder

Basil or oregano (Optional)

Instructions

Mix all these ingredients into your favorite mug Cook in the microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds at 630 watts (Low heat setting)

Adapted by Fitness Treats

Five-minute Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

Ingredients

1 cup of cooked brown rice (You could use Trader Joe’s frozen pre-cooked brown rice)

of 1/2 cup of black beans, drained and rinsed (Substitute with refried beans or pinto beans)



of 2 to 3 tbsp of salsa, or to taste

1 tbsp of plain Greek yogurt (Substitute for coconut milk yogurt or kefir yogurt)



of 1 tbsp of shredded cheddar or Mexican-blend cheese (Substitute with vegan cheese)

Optional Ingredients

Toppings: Diced avocado (or guacamole), diced tomato, pico de gallo, etc.

Sautéed veggies, shredded chicken, tofu, corn

Drizzle your bowl with salsa verde or enchilada sauce

Instructions

Prepare brown rice according to package instructions.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine rice, black beans, salsa, plain Greek yogurt and shredded cheese. Microwave on high for 30 to 60 seconds, or until heated through.

Top with diced avocado, diced tomato, guacamole, pico de gallo or other desired toppings.

Adapted by Healthy Liv