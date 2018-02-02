Vine 2?

by Natalie Dest

It was nothing but chaos for creators and users of Vine after being told that Twitter would be shutting down the application back in October of 2016.

The popular short-video sharing app was one of the highest grossing media platforms, registering over 40 million users during its active days.

Thousands of creators were sharing their work in six second clips, with many of them getting paid to do so. This video service definitely caused an uproar in social media, making it one of the most memorable applications due to its comical and creative ways of sharing content.

It was a rather large shock for those loyal users of the app when finding out that one of their favorite platforms would be coming to an end. However, it wasn’t until the co-creator of Vine, Dom Hofmann, shared some recent information that fans got to have a glimpse of hope for the app.

Hofmann shared via Twitter early December of 2017 that Vine could potentially be making a comeback. The tech master simply shared a photo of a logo reading “V2” on a green background in the same style and font as the original “V” Vine logo.

With no explanation, this single tweet caused fans to flood the creator with excitement of any chance of the app returning. It certainly seemed as though Hofmann was hinting that a new era of Vine could be coming their way. Although there was no further explanation about how far along the project is or if there is any possibly it is actually coming to fruition, it had the internet buzzing either way.

Hofmann eventually spoke out to the public about his idea for the sequel Vine, tweeting the words, “I’m going to work on a follow-up to vine. I’ve been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc. I’m funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn’t interfere with the [quite exciting] work we’re doing at the company, which is my first priority.”

Shortly after this tweet surfaced, an account titled Vine 2 with the handle @Vine2Creators surfaced on Twitter feeds. Their newest tweet read “DISCLAIMER: We are no longer connected with @Twitter. We are a separate company.”

At the time, Hofmann explained that he had no further information to share, but would be more than open with fans as the idea develops. It’s unsure of how much is being planned to get done, but perhaps this new logo is Hofmann’s way of confirming that Vine 2 is definitely happening sometime in the near future.

Either way, it is very clear that Hofmann’s newest tweet had old users excited about Vine’s possible return to the world. In less than two hours, the newest logo had more than 100,000 favorites and 60,000 retweets. “Vine 2” also began trending on Twitter almost immediately.

Despite the deficiency of details on the self-funded project, thousands of hundreds of fans are anticipating the revival of Vine and all Vine 2 will have to offer.