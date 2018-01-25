SGA Hopes To Fill Seats With Special Elections

by Cindy Pena

Central Connecticut State University’s Student Government Association has seven open seats for this semester’s special election. SGA President, Brendan Kruh, hopes to fill these seats with proactive students.

“Someone who makes an exemplary senator is someone who is going above and beyond the basic duties,” Kruh said. “I think that student government can always use new ideas, new opinions and new initiatives. I think that a lot of these students, especially when they come and have these ideas, can really make them happen.”

There are two first-year, three commuter and three at large seats available. Seats have emptied through circumstances, like students not meeting the academic qualifications.

“The reason why this special election is different than the general is because there is some seats that are available for students to run for, whereas [in] the general election, all of the seats are available for students to run for, so this is kind of a midterm election because people have left office,” Kruh explained. “Either some individuals have graduated, other individuals have also unfortunately not met the academic standards of student government, other individuals have not continued their education at the university and then other individuals have left to pursue other ventures.”

In order to be qualified to run, the students must prove they will remain a student during their full term, be a full-time matriculated undergraduate student in good-standing with the university and have a minimum 2.0 GPA, with the minor exception of the at-large position where students can also be part-time.

Further, the responsibilities of a senator once elected are: holding two hours of office hours per week, working with their assigned club and serving on a committee.

Kruh said students should run, not just to build leadership skills, but to also make changes on campus.

“It gives a lot of experience in terms of dealing with colleagues in a workplace environment, especially for people who are aspiring to be in a leadership position after college,” Kruh said. “Once people are on student government, what keeps them running again and again isn’t what they get out of it, it is what they get to give back. There is a lot of gratification in civil service.”

The special election period runs from Feb. 5 to 6, where students get the opportunity to vote for a candidate online via The Link.

Kruh urges students to vote, not just in the special elections, but all other elections as well.

“For the people who would like to see change on campus, they should vote because the people they are voting for should carry their ideas as well,” Kruh said. “Very often I hear people have grievances with our country, with our state, with our university. I often ask them, have you voted? Do you vote? Sometimes I hear people say yes and sometimes I hear no. For those people who say no, you are provided with direct representation by voting for people who you feel represent you.”

If interested in running, students can submit an electronic special election packet via The Link by Jan. 26.