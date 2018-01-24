‘Elect Her’ Event Comes To CCSU

by Isabella Cenatiempo

Attention all Central Connecticut State University females: are you interested in running for a political office or looking for a way to feel empowered? If that’s the case, then the Women’s Center “Elect Her” event is perfect for you.

This national program—which encourages and trains college women to run for higher office—will take place on Friday, Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. in the Constitution Room in Memorial Hall.

The four-hour workshop will feature special guests such as New Britain’s mayor, Erin Stewart, who is best known for becoming the youngest female mayor in America at just 26 years old. CCSU President Dr. Zulma Toro, who became Central’s first Hispanic female president, will also share her story and journey to success.

Females from the Student Government Association will also attend in an effort to help young women make their voice heard both on and off campus.

One of the main goals of the workshop is to ultimately build leadership skills, according to Demesis Negon, head coordinator of the workshop.

“We often hear females saying, ‘Oh, I wish there was an opportunity for us to grow,’ and I feel like this is a workshop that is giving [them] the tools to be [their] own leader,” Negron said. “This workshop teaches [women] how to work a room [and] it’s really something that we as females should learn, especially because we live in a man-dominated world.”

“I’m excited,” Negron added. “Last year was my first [workshop] and I was blown away. You can feel the female empowerment in that room.”

The event’s sponsors—the American Association of University Women, Running Start and the American Association of University Women-Conn. Chapter—believe that, above all, one of the most important things college campuses can do is to help close the gender gap in politics.

“[Females should] take advantage of the opportunities we have [on campus],” Negron said in regards to encouraging CCSU women to attend. “We have so many opportunities here at Central, and this is one specifically for females that really does train you how to speak and [helps you] make some really good connections with a lot of females on campus.”

Any students interested in participating in the event should keep up-to-date with their emails for more information or register on CCSU’s website.

Students with questions or interested in applying should visit the CCSU Women’s Center located on the second floor of the Student Center.