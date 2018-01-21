1/24 New Britain Museum of American Art: Upcoming Events

By Jennifer Sanguano

New Britain Museum of American Art upcoming events and activities

This winter-spring season the New Britain Museum of American Art offers a variety of artistic activities, educational workshops and social events for adults.

Visitor Experience Program Coordinator Shawna Rosol is in charge of the organization of these seasonal events “Every season we offer different events that work as creative outlets for teens and adults” Rosol said.

Rosol explained that every 3 months the events and activities change according to school season for children and teens.

In addition to the seasonal events and workshops for adults the NBMAA offers different social events throughout the year and on special occasions such as Valentines and ST. Patrick’s Day.

Ready, Set…Action!

January 4th, 2018- January 25th, 2018.

The month of January started with Thursday’s event for Teens focused on film screenings of Hollywood movies in Ghana. The activity also provides teens the chance to create their own action hero using a pen and a gouache.

Happy Birthday NBMAA

April 7, 2018.

In celebration of their 115-year the NBMAA is hosting a free admission event that promotes art culture in a community involvement environment. Guest will be able to enjoy a variety of activities inspired by American Post-Impressionist: Maurice and Charles Prendergast. Visitors will connect to Prendergast’s artistic interest through an expert of Ballet Theater Company’s.

Hands-on with Apple

January 25, 2018

February 22, 2018

One of the most innovating events for this years is a two-part workshop in collaboration with Apple that will demonstrate various art-making techniques on Apple’s iPad Pro. The workshop’s first section will be held at the Apple store in Westfarms Mall in Farmington, CT. The second session will take place at the New Britain Museum of American Art. Technical equipment will not be provided.

NBMAA Sweet H’arts

February 14, 2018

This yearly event is held on Valentine’s day offering gests the opportunity to learn about love stories found in works of art on the view of the galleries. This is a perfect date idea for you and your significant other.

5th Annual Craft Sippin’ in New Britain- 21+

February 23, 2018

This social event is sponsored by distinguished breweries in CT. This year the event will offer a craft sippin’ tasting glass for each guest upon entry for unlimited 2oz, tasting of beer.

Patrick’s day

March 16, 2018

This event offers access to galleries and exhibitions, live music and drinks to celebrate the Emerald Isle. This year’s artistic performance is in charge of worldwide known group Daymark Trio. Guest will enjoy a blend of wind and string instruments music background while admiring art works in the galleries.

The art party of the Year

May 5, 2018

This gala and auction event is held in celebration of NBMAA 18TH annual spring art party. More than 300 museum patrons and guest from across Connecticut are invited every year to attend the fundraiser event. Items such as: a dazzling array of art antiques, decorative objects, one-of-a-kind experiences, exiting vacations and more will be offered in the auction.

Some of the upcoming summer outdoors activities that NBMAA offers this 2018 include; Taste of New and Art Happy Hour.

For more information and registration for current and upcoming events listed adobe go to the NBMAA official website: http://www.nbmaa.org

Or follow their social media to keep you updated with the latest of their events and activities on

facebook.com/nbmaa , twitter.com/nbmaa and instagram.com/nnbmaa56.

Central Connecticut State University Students get free admission to art galleries and exhibitions by presenting their student ID. As well students get member price for events and workshops listed in this article.