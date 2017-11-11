SGA Bullets

by Sarah Willson
The Student Government Association meets every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Bellin A and B in the Student Center.
- The CCSU Central Activities Network (CAN) has decided to no longer work with the Student Government Association for Spring Concert due to time restrictions and communication issues between the SGA and CAN.
- The SGA will no longer provide CAN with a check of $70,000 for the Spring Concert due to the decision to part ways after both parties collaborated together for over two months.
- The motion to appoint Senator Dante Solanó as the alternate representative to the Student Advisory Committee has been approved. As a result of this, bylaws are being violated due to the fact that the SGA failed to recognize the SAC position on the spring ballot.
- It has been requested in a public hearing that the SGA form a “joint committee” with Phi Delta Theta in order to sponsor their annual ALS Walk, which has raised $20,000 in past years.
- On Nov. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Academic Affairs Committee will be hosting a coffee talk and issuing surveys on academic advising in an effort to encourage students to bein class sign-ups.
- The motion to provide $2,733.84 for Travel and Equipment for the Winter Guard Club has been approved.
- The motion to reconsider A Capella’s contingency request of $7,194 and $4,716 for Sing Strong and Boss has been approved.