CCSU Student Runs for Board of Education

by Humera Gul

Maryam Khan, a Central Connecticut State University student majoring in special education, is running for the Board of Education in the November 2017 election.

Born in Pakistan, Khan moved to New York City when she was in fifth grade. Five years later, she moved to Windsor, Connecticut.

She attended Windsor High School and earned her associate degree in early childhood at Manchester Community College. From there, she went on to study at Eastern Connecticut State University, eventually earning her bachelor’s degree in child psychology.

“After completing my bachelor’s degree and taking a short break, I decided I wanted to complete my master’s in special education,” Khan said. “The special education program drew me to CCSU. I liked the course sequence and had heard great things about the faculty as well.”

Khan also shared details about her family background and personal life.

“My husband and I have three children, all of whom attend Windsor’s public elementary schools,” Khan said. “My husband works as an IT support technician in Wallingford and I work as a substitute teacher. We keep ourselves busy with family activities, trips to the library and community events.”

Khan spoke about her reasons as to why she is running for the Board of Education, saying that as a mother of three, she believes she knows how to best help Windsor’s schools.

According to the Windsor Democrats website, Khan has been teaching for more than eight years and has over two years of counseling experience.

“I bring my experience and expertise in education, as well as my experience as a previous student of Windsor public schools,” Khan said.

Aside from this, Khan also mentors high school students and is a youth coordinator at a Windsor mosque.

Khan said that when it comes to managing her student, personal and political life, organization is key.

“It has its challenges. However, it helps to surround myself with positive people,” Khan said. “Sometimes, things happen and I come across hurdles that seem too new and too difficult. Having people in your corner during those times is key.”

“I try to find a balance and it’s definitely not easy,” Khan said. “I prioritize between assignments I have for school, kids’ activities, meetings and community events. I also allow myself time to relax and unwind every day.”

More than anything, Khan’s goal is to invest in the town of Windsor and see it “flourish,” according to the Windsor Democrats website.

“My passion is to advocate for all students and to help students succeed,” Khan said.