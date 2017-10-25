Ana Grace Project Football Game

by Cindy Pena

A sea of students, faculty and community members wearing purple shirts filled the crowds of Central Connecticut State University’s Love Wins Football Game. The color purple was worn to support the Ana Grace Project, the organization that hosted the event.

Nelba Márquez-Greene, created the Ana Grace Project in honor of her daughter, Ana Márquez-Greene. Her daughter was a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 19 other students and six educators on Dec. 14, 2012.

Márquez-Greene was an adjunct professor at Central when the tragedy occurred. The Ana Grace Project relocated to CCSU this year and developed a partnership with the Central community to continue to pursue their mission.

“The Ana Grace Project was born as a response to the tragedy that took her life in Sandy Hook, CT on 12/14/12. ‘Love Wins’ is the slogan adopted by her family immediately after the tragedy. It has been a rallying cry. The Ana Grace Project is dedicated to promoting love, community and connection for every child and family through three lead initiatives: partner schools, professional development and music & arts,” states the Ana Grace Project website.

The Love Wins football game was just one way of promoting that mission.

CCSU students, kindergarten to eighth grade students, their families, employees and teachers of the Consolidated School District of New Britain were invited to the free-of-charge Blue Devil’s Football Game on Oct. 21 at Arute Field.

Before the kick-off at noon, members and organizers helping promote the Ana Grace Project welcomed the community at their tailgate with free shirts, food, drinks and a raffle for three $100 gift cards to Target.

Ultimately, with a crowd of hundreds of individuals, the event was a success according to CCSU student, Marisa Donovan, who attended the game and was passing out shirts.

“Events like this are great because it brings families together and gets them outside of the house to spend time together,” Donovan said. “I know a lot of parents trying really hard to support their family and sometimes that comes off to the kids like they are not around all the time, and they need to know that they’re loved and that their families are doing it to help them.”

Elizabeth Pwara, a graduate student at CCSU, emphasized that by hosting these events, it can create a positive environment on campus and around the community.

“I think that just supporting this foundation is great because it really just promotes love and supporting of other people. Especially with all the bad things that go around the world, I think this is great,” Pwara said.