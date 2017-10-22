NBA Season Preview

by Kyle Flynn

To recap the insanity that was the most exciting NBA offseason maybe ever, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose are Cavaliers, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George are in Oklahoma City, Jimmy Butler is a Timberwolf, and Chris Paul is blasting off in Houston. This does not even begin to describe how much the landscape of the league has changed in just a few short, hot months.

With opening night on Tuesday, teams are wrapping up their respective preseason games and getting ready for show time.

Here are some of the key transactions that were made in the NBA offseason:

– C Timofey Mozgov, PG D’Angelo Russell traded to Brooklyn Nets for C Brook Lopez, No. 27 pick.

– C Dwight Howard, No. 31 pick (Frank Jackson) to Charlotte Hornets

PF Miles Plumlee, SG Marco Belinelli, No. 41 pick (Tyler Dorsey) to Atlanta Hawks

– G/F Jimmy Butler, 2017 No. 16 pick (Justin Patton) to Minnesota Timberwolves

PG/SG Zach LaVine, PG Kris Dunn, 2017 No. 7 pick (Lauri Markkanen) to Chicago Bulls

– PG Chris Paul traded to the Houston Rockets for PG Patrick Beverley, SG Lou Williams, F Sam Dekker, F Montrezl Harrell, SF Darrun Hilliard, G/F DeAndre Liggins, F Kyle Wiltjer, 2018 protected 1st-round pick, Cash considerations to Los Angeles Clippers

– G/F Paul George to Oklahoma City Thunder

SG/SF Victor Oladipo, PF/C Domantas Sabonis to Indiana Pacers

-F Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City Thunder

-C Enes Kanter, F Doug McDermott, 2018 2nd-round pick to Chicago Bulls

-G Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics

G Isaiah Thomas, F Jae Crowder, F Ante Zizic, 2018 1st-round pick to Cleveland Cavaliers

-Jeff Teague signs with the Minnesota Timberwolves

-Derrick Rose signs with the Cleveland Cavaliers

-Dwyane Wade signs with the Cleveland Cavaliers

-Paul Millsap signs with the Denver Nuggets

-Rudy Gay signs with the San Antonio Spurs

-Gordon Hayward signs with the Boston Celtics

Regular Season Predictions:

Western Conference:

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Houston Rockets

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Denver Nuggets

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

7. Dallas Mavericks

8. Portland Trail Blazers

Eastern Conference:

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2. Boston Celtics

3. Washington Wizards

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Milwaukee Bucks

6. Philadelphia 76ers

7. Miami Heat

8. Charlotte Hornets

Regular Season Awards:

Most Valuable Player: James Harden

Rookie of the Year: Dennis Smith

Defensive Player of the Year: Kawhi Leonard

Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens

Most Improved Player: D’Angelo Russell

NBA Champion: Golden State Warriors

Runner up: Cleveland Cavaliers

With a now even more loaded Western Conference and an even more top heavy Eastern Conference, we are now on a collision course to repeat the same matchup in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season.

Big rookie names like Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith and Jayson Tatum look to make their mark on the league, as veteran players and all the stars continue their chase at the NBA throne.

You can catch the start of the season this coming week as most teams start their seasons between Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 19.