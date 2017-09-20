Four CCSU Football Players Arrested Following House Party

by Tyler Roaix

Central Connecticut State University has suspended four football players, two indefinitely, after they were arrested at an off-campus house party on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The arrests came after neighbors called New Britain Police Department, complaining of a loud house party at 64 Roxbury Road.

According to the police report, officers arrived to several people at the house yelling and screaming. An anonymous neighbor also reported hearing “chug, chug, chug,” being yelled. Officers also reported “what appeared to be college students between the ages of 17-19 years of age” at the party.

After about 100-200 students exited, officers conducted a thorough search of the residence, to which they found a beer pong table, empty beer cans and “a strong odor of burnt marijuana.”

Kenneth Keen, 21, Randall Laguerre, 21, Chika Chukwu, 20 and Jose Garcia, 21, were all suspended one game after CCSU was notified of the incident.

Keen and Laguerre served their suspensions Sept. 16, when Central lost to Youngstown State.

But after new information was made available to the school, Chukwu and Garcia were suspended indefinitely from all athletic activities, according to CCSU spokesman Mark McLaughlin.

University officials declined to comment on what new information resulted in the indefinite suspensions, but emphasized that it wants to maintain good standing with the community.

“CCSU takes its commitment to being a good neighbor seriously,” McLaughlin added. “We also believe it is our responsibility to educate our students about being good citizens, whether they are on or off campus.”

Laguerre and Keen were arrested on site and charged with second degree breach of peace and permitting a minor to possess alcohol. Chukwu and Garcia were also charged after they reported to the police department, admitting they were present at the party but left before police got there.

Sergeant Jerry Evans from the CCSU Police Department shared how continuing public disturbances by Central students casts a grey cloud over the school’s reputation with the community.

“I’ve been doing this 19 years, so I have a pride for Central. And we as a department have a tremendous cooperative relationship with the New Britain Police Department,” Evans said. “But these students have to understand where they are. They have to respect their neighbors. Some of these people have been here for 50, 60, 70 years.”

This was not the first time police have reported to this particular residence. Officers responded to the same house just a week prior after neighbors called complaining about a noisy house party.

Further discipline handed down by CCSU requires the four players to do 10 hours of community service and complete an alcohol awareness program.

Christopher Galligan, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at CCSU, shared his disappointment following the arrests. “The majority of our student-athletes are engaged in the community. But this incident doesn’t represent us well obviously. We will do our part to address our people and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

All CCSU student-athletes will be attending a mandatory meeting later this semester, where the athletic department will be discussing citizenship, community and adhering to the intercollegiate code of conduct, according to Galligan. The athletic department will use this meeting as an opportunity to address the house party incident specifically.

The players will be appearing in court Wednesday, Oct. 17 to enter a plea.