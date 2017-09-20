CCSU Opens Discussion On Suicide In The Military

by Sarah Willson

“Are you suicidal?”

This is one of many questions that can save the lives of veterans suffering from suicidal thoughts, according to Susan Tobenkin, a licensed clinical social worker and specialist in substance abuse.

Tobenkin, along with four other panel members this past Friday, presented the question, along with debunking many common myths and stereotypes that are attached to veterans and the military community.

The panel was held in the Central Connecticut State University Constitution Room. The CCSU Veterans History Project and the Connecticut National Guard presented the panel discussion to open up the difficult conversation about the increased risk of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and suicide that is found increasingly within the military community. CCSU President, Dr. Zulma Toro led opening remarks and welcomed the speakers and the 70 people in attendance.

Before beginning the discussion, Tobenkin stressed the importance of ridding the stigma associated with suicide.

“People who commit suicide are not weak, they’re not stupid, they’re not fragile,” Tobenkin said. “It’s just at that moment in time, they have more pain than they can stand. They lack a support system and a purpose to life.”

Tobenkin, who is a member of the National Guard, said that statistics have shown that suicides within the military community, especially those exposed to combat, continue to increase.

“We’ve got a particular problem with suicide,” the Connecticut National Guardsman said. “Only seven percent of the United States is composed of military personnel, but 20 percent of them make up all suicides. About half of those have been deployed.”

According to Tobenkin, veterans are three times more likely to take their own lives than the average person.

“There are some risk factors and warning signs to look for,” said Latonya Harts, a suicide prevention coordinator who works at the National Veterans Crisis Line. “Giving away prized possessions, losing a fear of death, shutting down your feelings. It’s almost like you cut yourself off from the rest of the world.”

When these warning signs happen, panelists agreed that there is an immediate risk of death.

“When a person loses his or her fear of death, they are in danger of suicide,” Tobenkin said. “It’s only people who can cross that line who can and will commit suicide.”

The panelists were not the only ones concerned with the high suicide rate in the military.

Secretary of the Veterans Administration, Dr. David Shulkin, who was unable to join the panel discussion, expressed his concerns over the high number of military suicides.

“As you know, 20 veterans a day are dying by suicide. That should be unacceptable to all of us,” Shulkin said in a quote. “This is a national public health crisis.”

Despite the alarming numbers, Albert Guillorn, a veteran and family therapy specialist, said that there are ways to help combat the numbers.

“These people are not alone,” Guillorn said.

He recommended that veterans find others they can relate to and open up with any disturbing feelings or thoughts that they begin to experience.

“Don’t be afraid to open up a conversation, even if it’s awkward at first,” Guillorn said.

All the speakers encouraged those who are suffering to not suffer alone, to talk about it and seek out all possible resources that are available to them.

“Together we can save lives,” Hart said. “All we have to do is open a conversation.”

The National Veteran Crisis hotline is 800-273-8255 and is available 24 hours, seven days a week. The CCSU Student Veteran Organization meets every Wednesday in the Veterans Affairs office, located in Carroll Hall.