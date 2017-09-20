Approved State Budget Cuts May Take A Toll In Student’s Pockets

by Kimberly Pena

The weight of university costs may become heavier as the Connecticut General Assembly passed a budget that includes cutting about $93 million of funding from the University of Connecticut and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system over the next two years, according to an email sent out by CSCU President Mark Ojakian.

Ojakian shared his sentiments on the budget approved this past Saturday as something that will have a profound impact on the 85,000 students in the CSCU system, including those attending Central Connecticut State University.

“Our students are almost entirely from Connecticut and they overwhelmingly stay here after graduation,” Ojakian shared in a statement he made regarding the budget. “Our students are not numbers on a budget sheet. They are and will be Connecticut’s nurses, teachers, educators, small business owners, corporate leaders and manufacturers, and the rest of our future workforce.”

According to the CT Mirror, legislators met at the State Capitol to discuss, for the first time, the details of the $41.4 billion, two-year budget proposal that the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislative leaders anticipated would end Connecticut’s summer-long budget standoff.

Republican lawmakers proposed a package that succeeded to get passed in both the Senate and then the House with the help of Democrats who were unsatisfied with any of the options presented to them, according to the CT Post.

However, CCSU Economics professor Carlos Liard-Muriente claims that the Central administration has prepared themselves for these types of hurdles.

“Although budget cuts are never good news, we have three extraordinary women in leadership roles at CCSU (new President Dr. Zulma Toro, Chief Financial Officer Charlene Casamento, and Interim Provost Dr. Susan Pease); they anticipated this outcome and planned accordingly,” Liard-Muriente said.

“For example, we deployed a new strategy to increase enrollment and, among the four Connecticut State Universities, Central is the only campus that witnessed an increase in Fall 2017. Furthermore, our endowment is the largest among the four CSUs; more than the endowments of Eastern, Southern and Western combined.”

But for Ojakian, this approved budget cut is the latest blow that the CSCU system has faced in recent years.

“Our system has continued to absorb cuts year after year and we fully understand that in order to balance the budget, we will have to absorb more once again,” Ojakian said. “But our schools are already operating with $66 million less than they had in 2015. These cuts have had real and lasting damage to our ability to serve our students.”

Under the Republican budget, the Roberta B. Willis Scholarship would also be phased out. According to the CT Office of Higher Education, the scholarship provides state aid to help talented and needy students pay for college.

Students may use the award at any of Connecticut’s public colleges and universities or any Connecticut nonprofit independent institution of higher education. This past year, the annual Roberta B. Willis scholarships for students ranged from $4,550 to $5,250 for full-time enrollment and $2,275 to $3,937 for part-time enrollment, according to the CTOHE.

“The phasing out of the Roberta Willis scholarship fund would deny access to higher education for almost 15,000 of the state’s neediest students,” Ojakian explains. “This budget would force severe cutbacks and elimination of essential services such as academic advising, counseling, physical and mental health referrals.”

The full-time equivalent enrollments of the Roberta B. Willis scholarship for Fall 2016 was 4,140 at CCSU, according to the CTOHE.

Marta Komosinska, a senior at CCSU, is one of those students who receives the award.

“They are placing a constraint on the students’ ability to apply to or even continue to enroll in college,” Komosinska said. “The budget cuts are interfering with the education of young adults and could possibly be putting a burden on their families due to overall low incomes and loss of jobs in Connecticut.”

Liard-Muriente agrees that CCSU must prioritize that students continue to receive the financial support they need.

“Connecticut confronts a projected biannual deficit of $3.5 billion. Thus, this new reality requires a new strategic plan,” Liard-Muriente said. “The goal is to minimize or if possible isolate direct services to students from any potential cuts, while trying to maintain the level of financial aid we currently offer our students.”

Malloy could still veto the bill; however, if a bill is not passed by Oct. 1 there will be massive spending cuts across the state.