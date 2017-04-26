Football Holds Annual Blue And White Spring Game

by Dillon Meehan

After spending the past month and a half waking up early and preparing for the upcoming fall season, Central Connecticut’s football team held it’s annual Blue and White spring scrimmage, with the White team edging past the Blue team 10-0.

The White team, led by backup quarterback Tanner Kingsley and backup running back Drew Jean-Guillaume jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game. Kinglsey scored on a 25-yard run after keeping the ball on a read-option play.

On the next drive, another long run by Kinglsey set up a 25-yard field goal by Frankie Palmer, making it 10-0. That would be the final time either team had a chance to score.

The game excessively featured the current Blue Devils roster with first, second and third stringers drafted to each team.

While the game is mostly put on for students and fans to catch a glimpse of the team before the fall, it’s difficult to perform well when backups and starters are randomly mixed together.

“The hard part is you break up the offense, when you do that you have 11 guys that have been playing together for the whole spring, and when you break them up they just aren’t used to playing together,” said Blue Devils head coach Pete Rossomando.

After the initial first drives, the majority of starters were pulled in order to give backups reps and to protect themselves from being injured.

“We didn’t play Drew, Cam or KJ that much simply because we’re just trying to keep them healthy. We saw enough out of those guys all spring that we just needed to take them out,” said Rossomando on putting his team’s heath first. “We’ve got two guys out because of surgery and overall we’re just thin in numbers, so we’re just trying to keep everyone healthy.”

After a difficult 2-9 season, including going 1-5 in conference, the Blue Devils are looking to bounce back in 2017.

“We’ve looked good. I think we’ve done a nice job. Spring was really positive offensively with Jake and the other veteran group, our offensive line is coming together,” said Rossomando on his outlook for the team. “You couldn’t tell from today because we split them up, the communication just isn’t the same.”

Now heading into his second season as the full time starting quarterback, Jacob Dolegala is looking to add on to his record breaking 2016 season. The junior set the school record for most passing yards in school history with 2,934 yards, which was also good for second bets ever in the history of the NEC. On top of that, Dolegala completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

“He’s had a great spring, it’s just different when you have a guy back there that knows what he is doing. We’ve talked about synergy in the past and there is just so much synergy with him out there. He’s not just worried about what he’s doing, he’s lining every else up too,” said Rossomando on his starting quarterback.

The Blue Devils start their season on September 1. against Syracuse, with their first home game coming on September 9, against Fordham.