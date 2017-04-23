UMass Win Big Against Blue Devils 15-0

by Dillon Meehan

In a rare showing of poor form, Central Connecticut State University fell to University of Massachusetts 15-0 this past Tuesday.

After winning seven of their nine previous games before Tuesday’s outing, the Blue Devils (19-13. 10-3 NEC) suffered their biggest loss of the season.

“There was nothing we did well. I’m definitely trying to get this out of my memory,” said Blue Devils head coach Charlie Hickey after the game.

UMass jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, when Ryan Lever hit a two run homerun to left field.

In the following inning, Dylan Robinson singled home a run to make it 3-0, before Lever followed up with his second homerun of the game, doubling UMass’s lead by making it 6-0. Following Lever’s second homerun, freshman pitcher Arik Sypher, who earned the loss, was pulled after throwing 1.2 innings.

“We didn’t do anything well. We didn’t hit, we didn’t pitch, we didn’t field, we didn’t do anything,” said a frustrated Hickey after the game.

UMass added another run in the third inning to make it 7-0, before recording six straights in the fourth and exploding for six runs to extend their lead to 13-0.

“We were displaying some ugly baseball which is pretty uncharacteristic for us, especially as of late,” said Hickey.

The Minutemen added two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 15-0, and cap off their impressive scoring output for the day.

“Obviously you never want to suffer a loss like this, but luckily enough it was out of conference play so it won’t impact us too much.”

Despite being shutout for only the third time this season, the Blue Devils faired well offensively, garnering nine hits. But they weren’t able to bring home any runs.

Senior Franklin Jennings and junior Dean Lockery played well, each grabbing a pair of singles. While junior Mitch Guilmette had both a single and a double.

“Luckily we have some veteran leadership, so this shouldn’t carry over to the weekend series,” Hickey said of his team’s chances this weekend.

Hickey was right, despite the rough outing against UMass, the Blue Devils were able to sweep the weekend series against Mount St. Mary’s, winning Thursday’s game 7-2, Friday’s 7-5 and Saturday’s game 11-3.

Following the weekend series, the Blue Devils continue to be in their grove, winning eight out of their last ten games. The Blue Devils face against Siena, then have a four game weekend series against Bryant, the NEC’s top-seeded team. If the Blue Devils win the majority of the games this weekend, they will steal the top spot in the conference.