by Sophia Contreras

Neil Gorsuch was successfully appointed as the new Supreme Court justice on April 11 by Republicans bypassing Democrat’s filibuster and voting on majority versus the required sixty votes, something they will regret according to Central Connecticut State University political science professor Paul Petterson.

“The Republicans will come to regret the nuclear option in the long term. If the Democrats come into control, they will be more likely to use the same tactics and force someone down the Republicans’ throat, just as they did,” said Petterson.

Gorsuch was sworn in on Monday by Chief Justice Anthony Kennedy in the White House Rose Garden. Gorsuch is taking recently deceased Justice Antonin Scalia’s place in the Supreme Court.

“No two justices are the same, as a number of presidents have learned; sometimes, when an individual gets on the Supreme Court, they behave differently than people expected. Being on the court can change people, and once a person is there, the person can’t do anything about it,” said Petterson.

Gorsuch is expected to sit on various controversial cases, including cases concerning federal funding and the church, immigration status and criminal cases concerning minors.

“Gorsuch definitely opens the door for conservative majority,” said Petterson.

On the morning of Gorscuh’s appointment ceremony, President Donald Trump expressed his pride in having Gorsuch join the Supreme Court.

“I’ve always heard that the most important thing that a president of the United States does is appoint people, hopefully great people like this appointment, to the United States Supreme Court, and I can say this is a great honor.” said Trump. “The American people have gotten to know, respect and truly admire our newest member of the United States Supreme Court.”