Blue Devil Baseball Sweeps Weekend Series

by Kyle Flynn

The Central Connecticut State University men’s baseball team, came into this weekends series against Mount Saint Mary’s with a record of 16-13.

Mount Saint Mary’s, who sat at 4-22 coming into this series, got behind pretty early to starting pitcher Brendan Smith, and the rest of the Blue Devils. TT Bowens opened things up with an RBI single in the first inning and the flood gates opened from there.

The Blue Devils would go on to score six more runs before Mount scored their first run of the game. Bowens finished the game with three hits in five at bats, with three RBIs. He was the major catalyst in the Blue Devils series opener, which they finished with a 7-2 victory.

The second game of the series had a completely reverse script to it. Mount Saint Mary’s led the game 5-2 going into the latter stages of the game. Bowens, Kanios, and Mahers, all had huge plate appearances in the last three innings of the game, and all three of the batters knocked in huge runs to give Central the lead and eventually the win.

The Blue Devils rallied to score five more runs after trailing 5-2 and won the contest 7-5. Freshman Chris Kanios led the way with two hits in four at bats, along with an RBI and two runs scored. Dylan Maher finished the game with three RBI’s, including the two that gave Central the lead in the top of the 9th inning.

The final game of the series came on Saturday, and the Blue Devils brought their best, and in return got one of their best offensive outings of the season. Ryan Costello started the game off with a solo home run to right field, followed by an RBI double by Mitch Guillmette, scoring TT Bowens to give Central an early 2-0 lead.

Mount Saint Mary’s got two of their three total runs in fourth inning of the game to tie it up at two a piece. That was the last hope that Mount had at winning a game in this series. In the fifth inning CCSU took the lead back 3-2, but in the sixth inning the offense started to soar. An RBI single by Dean Lockery started what would become a seven run inning for the Blue Devils.

Each team added another run for their team’s in the final three innings of the game, and Central would win the game 11-3, and sweep the weekend series to give themselves three important NEC wins.

The Blue Devil baseball team now holds a record of 19-13 during the 2017 season, giving them the best overall record in the conference. Although Bryant is in first place in the NEC with a 6-1 record, they are just 12-18 overall. Central is right behind the Bulldogs, in second place with a conference record of 9-3.

CCSU has a big four-game home series against the Bryant Bulldogs upcoming from April 21-23, as the Blue Devils look to take sole possession of the first place spot in the NEC heading into the second half of the season.