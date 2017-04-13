Letter To The Editor

by Stephen Dew

Finance Committee Vice-Chair

Student Government Association

A few months ago, the Student Government Association at Central Connecticut Sate University decided to embrace the advocacy of social justice issues on this campus, on behalf of the students, through the creation of the Social Justice Committee.

Nobody denies that as a campus we must confront issues like racism, sexism and homophobia. As a homosexual man, I want to see a campus that is welcoming to all, but SJC has done far more harm than good.

It has alienated minority communities, such as the veterans on campus, who only a few weeks ago were not invited to attend a panel organized by the committee to discuss veterans issues. While the panel may have helped some, it has thrown open divisions between not only the Student Veterans Organization and the SGA, but also divisions inside the government itself.

To feel more a part of the campus, SVO requested shirts and sweatshirts to promote themselves, which the SGA approved by a majority. But because of this, members of the SJC have pushed other organizations to request shirts to feel more included. I ask, why did SVO feel alienated? Why did members of the committee vote no on the request made by SVO? And why do they now push for more organizations to request promotional items?

It’s extremely clear to me the student government has been hijacked — for personal and moral gain — by a bunch of loony lefties who wish to impose their will on others who do not want it.

The average student does not want to be lectured on making the campus more open and compassionate. They want and need help with the cost of living that every student faces, from tuition fees to the price of textbooks.

How can the student government or senators claim the moral high ground, when not enough is done on these matters, because we as senators have to bicker and argue against those who are intolerant of those who do not think in their way.

An open and compassionate campus cannot be created if those students who struggle with their day-to-day living have to be tossed aside simply because they cannot afford to come to CCSU; that would be the biggest injustice to impose on our students.