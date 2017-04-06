Meet the A Cappella Society: Divisi

by Jacob Carey

Brotherhood. That is the core of Central Connecticut State University’s oldest all-male a cappella group, Divisi.

No matter what member of the group you talk to, they always bring up the brotherhood and unity of the group. To these men, Divisi is more than a singing group. It is a place to express themselves in a comfortable environment; a family.

This foundation of brotherhood is incredibly important to the group. They pride themselves on being more than just a group of singers, but a family that will never forget one another. This brotherhood is united to spread the joy and love of their mutual passion of music.

When Divisi placed second in the quarterfinals in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, the group was in total shock. They had not thought they were going to make it that far. There was a sense of surrealism for the group while they performed at the ICCA. With having hundreds, perhaps thousands of people watching them, the group was not nervous, but in awe of the experience that they are grateful to have. With their final concert in the books for this year, CCSU has to wait until the fall to see the award-winning Divisi perform again at the A Cappella Society’s Welcome Back concert.

Their spring 2017 concert was a hit. The group gave an incredible performance to a very large and enthusiastic crowd. With a surprise appearance by DANCEntral to close out the night, this concert was truly a production like no other.

Leading up to the concert, the group was excited to get on stage one more time. Their excitement was clear as they left it all on the stage; they held nothing back for the audience. For some of the members, it was the last concert they would perform on stage with Divisi.

This group is steeped in history. With each era, marked by the group’s director, they look to grow and improve. This adaptation is how the group has been able to continue for over ten years. With each passing year, the history of the group only gets richer.

Divisi has learned that, to have a successful group, they need members who are more than just good singers; each member has more to contribute which helps the group grow. For example, when recording an album, Divisi is able to keep the work in house, because they have members who can arrange music, record songs and produce the music. This impressive set-up allows for creative control to stay within the group.

Most importantly, each member fully believes in the brotherhood concept. The main foundation that the group is built on, having a group of guys who share that belief ensures that everyone will get along well — which also contributes to the group’s longevity.

This remarkable group has been around for a while, and shows no signs of leaving anytime soon. The foundation of brotherhood unites these men through the love of singing. If you are interested in auditioning to join Divisi next fall, keep an eye out for the Welcome Back Concert, where you can see them and all the other a cappella groups from CCSU perform, as well as sign up to audition. Divisi is currently in the process of recording their third studio album. Make sure to check them out on Spotify and iTunes.