Female Artists Flock To New Britain For Tenth Annual Swan Day

by Lorenzo Burgio

The halls of Trinity-On-Main were filled with live music echoing off the stained-glass windows, while supporters of the tenth annual Support Women Artists Now “SWAN Day CT,” were promoting female artists from around the state Saturday night.

Female artists painted bodies and canvases live on the main stage, while musicians ranging from 15 to 80 took the stage to perform.

Current nominee for the New England Music Festival’s Best of CT award, That Virginia was present.

The 27-year-old DIY musician is originally from Brazil but now lives in Bridgeport, as he has been playing guitar for nine years while scheduling her own shows and tours.

“When I first heard about SWAN Day through another performer, I reached right out to Jennifer Hill,” said That Virginia, who has participated in SWAN Day for three years now.

Hill, who is referred to by many participants as Mama Swan, has organized SWAN Day CT in conjunctions with the WomenArts organization for the past ten years.

The singer/songwriter and pianist has been recognized by the organization for making SWAN Day CT one of the most successful hosted nationally and internationally.

Ryan Kristafer from WTNH cohosted the main stage with fashion and jewelry designer Ebony Amber of Torrington.

“It’s a great way to support women artists and it’s nice to see a lot of guys here too; without women where would we be,” said Kristafer.

A pop-up market with various female vendors hosted another smaller stage where many enjoyed the music while checking out what the vendors had to offer.

Each vendor displayed their own unique craft or passion.

Lisa McDonald of Harwinton, who is a self-proclaimed chocoholic, was there representing her business Underground Truffles, and 34 of her own chocolate recipes.

When visiting friends in Gualaceo, Ecuador, McDonald became familiar with the cocoa plant and began mixing the raw cocoa with Austrian chocolate to create her recipes, taking about 20 hours each.

Her chocolates contain no preservatives or dies and she usually vends at different farmers markets around the state and online.

Second year vendor Emily Falkowski, displayed earrings handmade from balsa wood she burned designs on, prints of her artwork and t-shirts she designed.

“Last year I was cutting people’s silhouettes out of paper and I thought this year to bring some more work to get myself out there this year,” said Falkowski, adding the event is a good way to network with other female artist.