Dreamworks’ Captain Underpants Movie Gains Anticipation Of Old Fans

by Matt Balogh

Strewn throughout Scholastic book fairs in hundreds of elementary schools in the early 2000s, were collections of Dav Pilkey’s series “Captain Underpants.”

These novels featured a story of two young friends, George and Harold, that share a love of pulling school pranks and writing comic books. They eventually find a way to hypnotize their corrupt school principal into acting like one of their comic book characters, Captain Underpants.

The books usually involve a quirky monster based off of a school faculty member that the boys share a dislike towards, turning them into either aliens-like creatures or powerful villains.

Since 1997, Dreamworks had been trying to get Dav Pilkey on board for a film adaption of his popular books, which left Pilkey skeptical of the idea. Earlier this month, Dreamworks released the official trailer for the “Captain Underpants” movie adaption. To the surprise of many fans, the film seems to capture a strong grasp on the goofy toilet humor and quirkiness that the books provided.

In a constant battle of animation between Pixar and Dreamworks, it seems that Pixar always takes the top chair in the eyes of critics. Dreamworks usually spans across all types of animation, and also picked up various books to make films adaptions for.

Around 2013, Dav Pilkey finally gave the company permission to make an adaption after seeing how the film adaptions of How To Train Your Dragon turned out in theaters.

While presumably reliving the classic characters and villains from the books, it is not clear whether or not the movie follows a plot-line strictly to a specific book, as it seems to pick and choose pieces from each of the series.

The trailer showed a fair amount of action and seemed to sum up the situation of the story quite thoroughly, as it explains both a quick back story of the boys and how they manage to convert their principal into the title character. As no implication as of now suggests otherwise, the film could introduce an entirely new story to the universe of Captain Underpants.

With voice acting provided by Ed Helms and Kevin Hart, their comedic charm will waste no time bringing laughs into the film. Having a plot full of child-like jokes and humor, there will probably no surprise with the amount of one-liner jokes. Hopefully the voice acting will bring the characters to life in a way to do the original books justice.

Along with new movies like Power Rangers, new generations of kids are being introduced to various series from the 1990s. Since the first release of “Captain Underpants” in 1997, Pilkey went on to write eleven more books to continue the story across the next decade.

In this case, not only will the new generations be excited for what may seem like an entirely new concept to them, fans of the old books are going to be in line for the film as well.