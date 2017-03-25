All Time Low Takes Experimental Shift with New Single

by Thomas Redding

All Time Low is a pop punk band that originated in Baltimore, Maryland, formed in 2003. They have been a part of Hopeless Records for most of their career, but will now be releasing their upcoming album on Fueled By Ramen Records, which is also the home of bands such as: Paramore, Panic at The Disco, Young The Giant, and Twenty One Pilots. They announced this surprise record label switch just a day before the new single and music video for the single was released on Feb. 17. Based on fan reviews of the new single, there is excitement in this change of sound for the band, giving them assurance that the label change was the right choice for them.

Their new single, “Dirty Laundry” sounds somewhat experimental for the band. Typically known for pop-punk hits like, “Dear Maria Count Me In,” this song takes a different route for the first half. They are starting to add more electronic features with the release of each preceding album, and are speculated to head towards a total pop sound. This new track is still a song you can jam out to, yet the verses and first two choruses are softer and more eerie than anything the band has released before. The electric guitars don’t kick in until the last chorus, giving it a burst of energy. This ending gives it a small trace of the pop-punk genre that their albums once consisted of.

The band had mentioned that there was some experimenting being done during the recording process, which is understandable for a band that is now close to 15 years old. They are looking for something different to play live, while also trying to market themselves and differentiate themselves in a highly formulaic genre. So far, fan reactions to the track have been mostly positive, and the pre-order merchandise bundles have been selling fast. These sales further the notion of success with the experimentation in the upcoming album.

Some believe that this track may just be one of its kind, and that there will still be pop-punk songs on the album. There is a chance of this, and that would be quite interesting to hear a wide range of sounds coexist cohesively on their album. However, each of All Time Low’s albums have a distinct sound. One can tell the difference between albums almost right away, so one might assume that this album will have similar sounding tracks to that of “Dirty Laundry.” This is most likely to happen because the first single typically is a summary of what the album will sound like.

Overall, fans are quite excited to see a “new” All Time Low. Their previous album, “Future Hearts” debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, selling 75,000 copies in its first week. It’s expected to see around the same, if not more. While All Time Low isn’t necessary “mainstream,” they can sell out stadiums fairly easily. Their fans are typically “die- hard fans” that will pay almost $200 to see them. For a band in the pop-punk genre, they are on the high end of popularity and recognition.

All Time Low is about to embark on a large tour this summer, hitting almost every House of Blues venue across the United States, along with some large concert halls along the way. The closest stop for anyone around here would be in New York City on July 31, at the Central Park Summerstage. Their new album, “The Last Young Renegade” will be available June 6, and pre-orders are available on iTunes and at www.alltimelow.com. I would rate this track an 8/10.